Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,398 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Workday were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 42.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 177.4% in the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 4,766.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 713.6% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.25.

In other Workday news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $117,169.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,681.92. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total value of $17,584,753.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,872,846.40. This trade represents a 40.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 438,819 shares of company stock worth $113,142,592 in the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $258.28 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

