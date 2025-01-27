World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 20,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 16,524 shares.The stock last traded at $130.79 and had previously closed at $128.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRLD. Stephens started coverage on World Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

World Acceptance Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at World Acceptance

The company has a current ratio of 19.53, a quick ratio of 19.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $62,865.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,591. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $140,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in World Acceptance by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 53.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Featured Stories

