World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 20,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 16,524 shares.The stock last traded at $130.79 and had previously closed at $128.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRLD. Stephens started coverage on World Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.
World Acceptance Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at World Acceptance
In related news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $62,865.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,591. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $140,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in World Acceptance by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 53.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.
