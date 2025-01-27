Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Shares Bought by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 273.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 56,910 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zeta Global by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 52,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 27,572 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Zeta Global by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 51,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Imran Khan bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,800. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher E. Greiner acquired 7,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,330,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,804,188. This represents a 0.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 129,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,244. Company insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZETA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zeta Global from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

NYSE ZETA opened at $18.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.92. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

