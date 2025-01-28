16,737 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 50,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 108,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 42,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BSCS opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

