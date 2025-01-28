18,847 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $698,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 311,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $84,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,602.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 206,449 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $60.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average is $59.90.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

