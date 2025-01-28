1,944 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Acquired by BankPlus Wealth Management LLC

BankPlus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,630,000 after acquiring an additional 59,008 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,763 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,542,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,875,000 after buying an additional 85,882 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 984,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,275,000 after buying an additional 28,882 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 822,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,704,000 after buying an additional 166,262 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $295.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.19.

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $740,814.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,596.20. This represents a 22.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,572 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHX opened at $222.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.18 and a 12-month high of $265.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.90.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

