3,016 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by BankPlus Wealth Management LLC

BankPlus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RTX Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $124.72 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $88.90 and a 12-month high of $128.70. The company has a market cap of $166.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
RTX Company Profile
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.
