3,016 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by BankPlus Wealth Management LLC

BankPlus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $124.72 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $88.90 and a 12-month high of $128.70. The company has a market cap of $166.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RTX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

