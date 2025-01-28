3,069 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by BankPlus Wealth Management LLC

BankPlus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 186.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 125.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $90.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $90.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.77 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PayPal from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.