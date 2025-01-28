3,097 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Acquired by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $157.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.69. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $124.32 and a 52 week high of $166.83.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

