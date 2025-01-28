37,167 Shares in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 37,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period.

Shares of TOTL stock opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.37.

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

