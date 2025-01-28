492 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 28.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,772,000 after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 3.0 %

QQQ stock opened at $513.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $517.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.21. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

