69,590 Shares in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Purchased by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 69,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 162,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 6.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MWA opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $26.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $348.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MWA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mueller Water Products

Insider Activity

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 57,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $1,488,684.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,424.56. This represents a 57.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $263,300.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,282. This trade represents a 7.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,433 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,144. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mueller Water Products

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.