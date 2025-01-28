71,142 Shares in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU) Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the second quarter worth $216,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 24,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 81,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 47,763 shares during the last quarter.

Get EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF alerts:

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBLU opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $185.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76.

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Company Profile

The Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (BBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide total return through an actively managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks selected through a model-driven statistical approach with narrow ESG overlay. BBLU was launched on Jul 31, 1997 and is managed by Bridgeway.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.