8,555 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 40.2% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

