A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $2,284,747.75 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $629.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of -0.01.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AMRK shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMRK

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.