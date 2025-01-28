A10 Networks (ATEN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect A10 Networks to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $71,817.50 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.78 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 22.69%. A10 Networks’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect A10 Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. A10 Networks has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.14.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

In other news, EVP Karen S. Thomas sold 6,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $102,905.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,443.30. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATEN. BWS Financial boosted their price target on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATEN

About A10 Networks

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.