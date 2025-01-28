Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) is Sound Stewardship LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sound Stewardship LLC reduced its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF makes up 5.3% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GLTR opened at $114.56 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.39 and a fifty-two week high of $121.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.25.

