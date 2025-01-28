ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Buys Shares of 10,639 Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,639 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth about $686,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $623,000. Systrade AG purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Down 5.1 %

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $74.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

