ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Trims Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC trimmed its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico makes up approximately 2.1% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PAC. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Shares of PAC stock opened at $187.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.88 and a 200 day moving average of $175.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.46. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $139.64 and a 1-year high of $200.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $3.7626 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $15.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

