accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.
accesso Technology Group Trading Up 11.1 %
LON:ACSO traded up GBX 53 ($0.66) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 532 ($6.62). 277,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,807. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 537.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 559.92. accesso Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 473 ($5.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 768.20 ($9.56). The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a market capitalization of £214.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,546.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41.
accesso Technology Group Company Profile
