accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

accesso Technology Group Trading Up 11.1 %

LON:ACSO traded up GBX 53 ($0.66) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 532 ($6.62). 277,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,807. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 537.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 559.92. accesso Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 473 ($5.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 768.20 ($9.56). The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a market capitalization of £214.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,546.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Get accesso Technology Group alerts:

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

At accesso we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. We provide solutions that empower our clients to create connected guest experiences to drive their business forward

Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.