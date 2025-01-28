Acorn Creek Capital LLC Acquires 18,070 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Acorn Creek Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 8.6% of Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,887.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.95 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.37.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- 2 Stocks to Benefit From China Tariff Resets: Is 60% a Bluff?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Poised to Rebound in 2025
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- NuScale Power Stock Leads Energy Gains – Can It Continue?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.