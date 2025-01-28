Acorn Creek Capital LLC Acquires 18,070 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Acorn Creek Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 8.6% of Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,887.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.95 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.37.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

