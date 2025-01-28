Acorn Creek Capital LLC Invests $265,000 in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Acorn Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $63.84 on Tuesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.59 and a fifty-two week high of $67.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.90.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

