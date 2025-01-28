Acorn Creek Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Acorn Creek Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 0.4% of Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.37. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $36.66.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

