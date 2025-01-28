Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 1,070.5% from the December 31st total of 99,100 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aditxt Stock Performance

ADTX traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.12. 9,262,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,672,832. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78. Aditxt has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $218.00.

Aditxt Company Profile

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, engages in the development and commercialization of technologies that focus on improving the health through monitoring and modulating the immune systems. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its tissues.

