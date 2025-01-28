Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 1,070.5% from the December 31st total of 99,100 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Aditxt Stock Performance
ADTX traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.12. 9,262,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,672,832. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78. Aditxt has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $218.00.
Aditxt Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aditxt
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Consumer Stocks Call Option Traders Are Betting Big On
Receive News & Ratings for Aditxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aditxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.