Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,584,515,000 after buying an additional 177,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,797,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $787,186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Shum Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $115.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.21. The stock has a market cap of $186.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.80 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

