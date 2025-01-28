Air Products and Chemicals Announces Results of 2025 Annual Meeting: Directors Elected and Shareholder Proposals Discussed

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., a Delaware-based company operating in the chemical industry, recently disclosed the results of its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders through an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 27, 2025. The meeting, which took place on January 23, 2025, saw significant shareholder turnout, with approximately 176,657,486 shares of common stock, representing about 79.44% of the eligible voting shares.

During the meeting, shareholders participated in key voting matters:

1. **Election of Directors:** The shareholders voted and elected nine directors to the board. The elected directors include Tonit M. Calaway, Lisa A. Davis, Jessica Trocchi Graziano, Bhavesh V. Patel, Wayne T. Smith, Alfred Stern, Paul Hilal, Andrew Evans, and Dennis Reilley.

2. **Advisory Vote on Executive Officer Compensation:** The shareholders approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the named executive officers.

3. **Ratification of Appointment of Independent Auditors:** Deloitte & Touche LLP was ratified as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025.

4. **Shareholder Proposal:** A shareholder proposal to amend the bylaws to repeal any amendments after September 17, 2023, did not receive shareholder approval.

The meeting shed light on the safety record of the company, emphasizing continual improvement in safety standards over the past few years.

The filings also included financial highlights, showing that in the fourth quarter of 2024, the company reported $751 million in EBITDA, $287 million in net earnings, and $879 million in capital expenditures. Additionally, Air Products and Chemicals returned approximately $443 million to shareholders during the quarter.

The filing further outlined the company’s future plans, with a projected capital expenditure plan of approximately $3 billion for 2025. These investments are aimed at strategic growth opportunities and enhancing the company’s production capabilities.

Air Products and Chemicals highlighted its commitment to sustainable practices and its focus on delivering consistent earnings through diversified product offerings and growth strategies aligned with industry trends.

The company reassured investors of its financial stability and robust operating cash flow, emphasizing a balanced capital allocation approach for sustainable growth. The document also included reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA and Free Cash Flow to provide comprehensive financial insights.

The news of the annual meeting outcomes and future projections underscores Air Products and Chemicals’ strategic focus on governance, financial performance, and sustainable growth strategies.

Please note that the content detailed above is based on information disclosed in Air Products and Chemicals’ 8-K SEC filing.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

