Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Air T Stock Performance
AIRTP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,394. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54. Air T has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $19.99.
About Air T
