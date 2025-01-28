Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Air T Stock Performance

AIRTP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,394. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54. Air T has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

