Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 69.39 ($0.86) and traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.85). Albion Technology & Gen VCT shares last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.86), with a volume of 57 shares.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 68.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 69.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.37 million and a PE ratio of 3,475.00.

About Albion Technology & Gen VCT

(Get Free Report)

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture Capital Trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in health tech, digital risk, Data and artificial intelligence, fintech and information technology related sector companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albion Technology & Gen VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Technology & Gen VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.