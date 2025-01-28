Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of ALFVY traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.99. 28,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,002. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $48.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.
About Alfa Laval Corporate
Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.
