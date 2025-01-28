AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0396 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE AFB remained flat at $11.04 on Tuesday. 49,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,041. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.