Altus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,370 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises about 0.8% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

