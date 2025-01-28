Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $240.45 and last traded at $239.80, with a volume of 10795097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $235.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.46.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Cambridge Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Cambridge Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.