Amdocs (DOX) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share and revenue of $1,114,785.96 billion for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $86.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.15. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

