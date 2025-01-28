Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMPX shares. Northland Capmk raised shares of Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Amprius Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

In other Amprius Technologies news, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 17,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $33,629.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 696,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,438.32. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 18,170 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $35,613.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 454,131 shares in the company, valued at $890,096.76. This represents a 3.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,903 shares of company stock worth $86,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 50.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 184,863 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 152,102 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMPX stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68. Amprius Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $327.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.42.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.39% and a negative net margin of 245.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amprius Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

