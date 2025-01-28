Analysts Issue Forecasts for CUBI Q1 Earnings

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the bank will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 15.22%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.68. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Customers Bancorp news, Director Robert Neil Mackay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $215,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,613.26. This represents a 46.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 5,002 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $268,507.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,622.08. The trade was a 7.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,440 shares of company stock worth $5,425,815 in the last 90 days. 6.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 10.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,781,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,773,000 after purchasing an additional 169,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after buying an additional 17,941 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 88.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 479,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,284,000 after acquiring an additional 225,785 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 45,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.