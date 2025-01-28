Analysts Set Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Target Price at C$72.29

Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$72.29.

CGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Ventum Financial lowered their price target on Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of Calian Group stock opened at C$50.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.91. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of C$42.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.24. The firm has a market cap of C$602.45 million, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

In related news, Director Valerie Sorbie acquired 1,700 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$48.27 per share, with a total value of C$82,059.00. Also, Director Young Park sold 4,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.09, for a total transaction of C$210,077.46. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,297 shares of company stock valued at $110,638 and sold 11,270 shares valued at $546,866. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

