Apexium Financial LP Invests $372,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 35,914.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,569 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,460,000 after purchasing an additional 671,691 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,337,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,563,000 after purchasing an additional 397,537 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 978,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,874,000 after purchasing an additional 293,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,175,000 after buying an additional 181,335 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.64.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 8.4 %

TT stock opened at $367.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $394.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.04. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $250.77 and a fifty-two week high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,800,864.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,488. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.