Apexium Financial LP Reduces Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Apexium Financial LP trimmed its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in TriMas were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TriMas in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in TriMas during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in TriMas in the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

TriMas Stock Performance

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $28.51.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). TriMas had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $229.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

