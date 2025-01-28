Apexium Financial LP Takes Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,881,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,949,000 after acquiring an additional 161,297 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 105,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 219,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IQLT opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $41.93.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

