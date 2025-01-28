ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $60.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.82. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.85 and a 12-month high of $63.61.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.