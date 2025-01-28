Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $334,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 365 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.8% in the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,508,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $4,728,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $990.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $935.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,013.59.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $965.25 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $686.26 and a one year high of $1,008.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $951.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $903.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

