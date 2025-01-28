Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Up 2,618.8% in January

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,500 shares, an increase of 2,618.8% from the December 31st total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 198,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

ARTW traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 51,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,217. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

