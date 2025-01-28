Arun Sarin Sells 8,548 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $699,397.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,242.94. This represents a 31.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.36. 6,983,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,247,069. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average of $70.83. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The company has a market cap of $146.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5,190,822.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 482,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 80,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

