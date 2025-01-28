Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Has $229,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in International Business Machines by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $223.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.82. The company has a market capitalization of $206.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $162.62 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 97.23%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.73.

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

