Atmos Energy (ATO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $919,060.00 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $142.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.10. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $110.46 and a 52-week high of $152.65.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATO

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Edward Geiser bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $362,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,003.78. The trade was a 2,450.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.