Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Bought by Level Financial Advisors

Level Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVDE. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 402,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,720,000 after buying an additional 42,745 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 123,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 30,278 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.



NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $63.84 on Tuesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.59 and a fifty-two week high of $67.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.90. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.



The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

