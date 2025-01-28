Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17, Zacks reports.

Avidbank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVBH opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.69. Avidbank has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $22.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avidbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

