Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 508,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,989,000 after acquiring an additional 19,215 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 720,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,286,000 after acquiring an additional 11,766 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average is $77.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

