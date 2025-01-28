B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,354 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 14,738 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.7% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 263.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Trading Down 2.3 %

TSLA stock opened at $397.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $398.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,164,540.60. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,442,856.32. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 617,886 shares of company stock worth $212,451,751. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Tesla from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.84.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

