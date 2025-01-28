B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 6.78 Per Share

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.78 ($0.08) per share by the insurance provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $5.36. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

B.P. Marsh & Partners stock opened at GBX 695.40 ($8.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £256.25 million, a PE ratio of 610.00 and a beta of 0.71. B.P. Marsh & Partners has a 52 week low of GBX 413.21 ($5.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 760 ($9.46). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 718.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 616.77. The company has a quick ratio of 21.03, a current ratio of 52.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, insider Francesca Chappell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 740 ($9.21), for a total transaction of £74,000 ($92,074.16). Also, insider Daniel Topping sold 10,447 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($8.71), for a total value of £73,129 ($90,990.42). Insiders have sold 54,197 shares of company stock worth $39,751,650 over the last ninety days. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a specialist venture capital / private equity investor in early stage financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers and specialist advisory and consultancy firms. It considers investment opportunities based in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America and Internationally.

The Group invests amounts of up to £5m in the first round.

